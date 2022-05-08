Nova Scotia man facing multiple charges involving firearms

A 23-year-old man is facing several charges involving firearms in connection to an incident of shots being fired at a home in Belliveau's Cove, N.S.

On Saturday, around 10:30 a.m., police say members of Meteghan RCMP attended a complaint of an unknown disturbance at a home located on Belle Vue Street.

Upon arrival, police say an officer noticed a man leaving the residence with a firearm and heard a shot being fired.

"RCMP officers evacuated adjacent homes, secured the area, and closed the road in the area," said RCMP, in a news release.

About an hour later, around 11:38 a.m., police say they safely took Dawson Laurie Comeau from Belliveau's Cove, N.S., into custody where was then transported and held at the Meteghan RCMP Detachment.

According to police, Comeau has been charged with the following:

Careless Use of a Firearm;

two counts of Pointing a Firearm;

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm;

Uttering Threats;

Mischief;

Resist Arrest.

He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing