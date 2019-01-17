

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso has been found dead.

Kirk Woodman was a geologist working for the Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company. His family lives in the Halifax area.

Jean Paul Badoum, an official with Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Security, said Wednesday that Woodman had been kidnapped by armed gunmen from a mining camp in the northern part of the country.

Badoum said Thursday that Woodman was found dead late Wednesday in Oudalan province.

Woodman’s family has released the following statement:

“Kirk was a loving and hardworking husband, father, son and brother. Not a day will go by that he won't be missed. Our family would like to thank everyone for the love and support we've received, but we ask for privacy while we grieve during this difficult time.”

Woodman's son, Matt, is an employee of CTV News in Edmonton. Matt Woodman is also a familiar name and face to viewers of CTV Atlantic. He worked in Halifax as a reporter and anchor for a number of years before moving to Edmonton.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has also released a statement, saying Canada is “appalled and deeply saddened” by Woodman’s death.

“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice. The government’s priority is the safety and security of Canadians,” the statement reads.

Acadia University professor Sandra Barr said in an email late Wednesday that Woodman was quite well-known among geologists in Nova Scotia and had worked in Africa for decades.

"He was very passionate about the work that he was doing there," she said.

West Africa's Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State organization.

The Canadian government has previously issued strong warnings for Canadians to avoid travelling to large parts of Burkina Faso due to the abductions.

Burkina Faso recently declared a state of emergency in the region as attacks by Islamic extremists increased, especially along the border with Niger and Mali.

With files from The Canadian Press