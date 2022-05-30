Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. -

A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.

During a brief court hearing in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., it was decided Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie will be arraigned on 12 firearms charges in Pictou, N.S., on June 6, and on the remaining charge on June 27 in Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP officers in January searched MacKenzie's Pictou home and allegedly found five restricted firearms, prohibited magazines, body armour and ammunition.

The Mounties started their investigation on Jan. 10 after a video was posted online showing a man waving a handgun at an address in Whycocomagh, N.S.

MacKenzie faces charges including three counts of careless use of a firearm and three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The suspect, who uses the name "Raging Dissident" online, was also charged in March in connection with an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang.

MacKenzie and 31-year-old Morgan May Guptill face charges of criminal harassment, intimidation of a health professional, mischief and making harassing phone calls. MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in a Dartmouth, N.S., court on Tuesday regarding that case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.