Nova Scotia man takes racial profiling claim to next level

HALIFAX -

A Halifax man who made claims about racial profiling at Walmart will now have that complaint examined by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

“They see me as nobody and they’re Walmart Canada you can’t touch them and they’re going to try to sweep me under the rug just like nothing happened,” says Cadney Flint.

According to Flint, last January he was buying a big screen television at a Walmart in Halifax.

He says staff followed him to the checkout and then detained him at the door, even after he showed them a receipt.

“Somebody definitely needs to be held accountable for this,” adds Flint.

Walmart Canada says the complaint was taken seriously and followed up with their own investigation of the events that took place.

In a statement, the company tells CTV News, “The customer was given an opportunity to participate in the investigation on more than one occasion, which was declined. The investigation has concluded and based on our own investigation we did not find any contravention of our applicable policies, including our harassment and discrimination policy.”

Flint says he has an issue with part of the statement issued by Walmart Canada. He says he was willing to meet with the retail giant, on one condition.

"I agreed with the meeting as long as I had a lawyer present and they told me that that was not allowed to happen with a lawyer present,” Flint says.

Flint and his lawyer have now filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission stating that Flint was discriminated against based on race, ethnicity and colour.

Regardless of what happens, activist Quentrel Provo believes Flint is doing the right thing.

“Their perseverance is going to pay off, it’s going to in the end, hopefully create change for the generations that are coming,” he says.

Flint’s lawyer Blair Mitchell tells CTV News the Human Rights Commission now will examine the claim to determine if there are grounds to move their investigation forward.