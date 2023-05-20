Nova Scotia man to run Blue Nose half-marathon, raise funds for loved one with cancer

For Amber MacDonald, it's been a difficult journey since she was diagnosed with cancer back in November.

"I went for just a routine pap smear, and they told me that I had cervical cancer,” the 44-year-old told CTV Atlantic.

MacDonald has been able to receive radiation and chemotherapy at home in Sydney, N.S., and has gotten lots of community support.

However, one of the biggest helping hands comes from across the Canso Causeway.

"I think it's amazing,” she said. “Charles reached out to me and told me that he's been training for the Blue Nose Marathon."

Charles Demone is her husband's cousin, who took up running when gyms closed during the pandemic.

"Living away from home, when a family member is going through something, you kind of have to find other ways to be there and support,” Demone said.

So far, he's raised nearly $1,200 of his $5,000 fundraising goal.

"I'd just like to see anyone that can donate -- donate,” he said. “Any support is great."

Proceeds will go to the Cape Breton Cancer Centre's Patient Care Fund, which Amber chose because of the help she's received while undergoing treatment.

Demone was going to run the full marathon for the cause but had to switch to the half-marathon after getting injured.

However, his goals -- fundraising and personal -- remain the same.

"This will be my second half-marathon, and it would have been my first full marathon but I'll get there one of these years”, Demone said. “I'll continue my training and continue my journey until I get to run the Blue Nose full marathon."

As she gets set to cheer on Charles from afar, MacDonald had reason to celebrate Friday.

"Today was my last day of radiation treatments, yes, here in Sydney,” she said.

On May 28, there will be a benefit for her at a Sydney sports bar where she works.

Before that, she heads to Halifax for more treatments, which she hopes will be among her last.

"Hopefully in three months’ time, when I go for a repeat PET scan, I'll be cleared,” MacDonald said.

Demone's run at the Blue Nose Half Marathon takes place Sunday.