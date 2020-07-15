HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Robert Erikson of Lower Sackville, N.S., is facing a number of charges including assault, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

Police say the charges stem from alleged offences that occurred in the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2018.

Investigators have been trying to locate Erikson since then, but their attempts have been unsuccessful, and now they have a warrant for his arrest.

Police are asking for the public’s help, but they warn that Erikson should not be approached if spotted.

Erikson is described as white with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 163 pounds.

Anyone with information on Erikson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.