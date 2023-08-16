Nova Scotia man wanted on a second provincewide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained a second provincewide arrest warrant for a man from North Preston.

Earlier this month, Halifax District RCMP obtained an warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Burt “Dangulo” Thompson following an alleged incident in Pictou County.

Police said the incident took place in April and involved criminal harassment and trespassing in East River St. Marys.

Thompson was charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

East Hants District RCMP has also obtained a warrant for his arrest after an alleged incident in Nine Mile River on Aug. 7.

Police allege Thompson stole a red 2002 Volvo V70 with Nova Scotia license plate GHE 544.

The red 2002 Volvo V70 police allege Burt “Dangulo” Thompson stole. (RCMP)

He has been charged with assault with choking and the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Thompson and continue to ask for help from the public.

Police say Thompson should not be approached, and anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, should call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

