Nova Scotia man wanted on a second provincewide warrant has been arrested

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man that was the subject of two provincewide warrants.

Earlier this month, Halifax District RCMP obtained an warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Burt “Dangulo” Thompson following an alleged incident in Pictou County.

Police said the incident took place in April and involved criminal harassment and trespassing in East River St. Marys.

Thompson was charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

East Hants District RCMP also obtained a warrant for his arrest after an alleged incident in Nine Mile River on Aug. 7.

Police allege Thompson stole a red 2002 Volvo V70 with Nova Scotia license plate GHE 544.

He has been charged with assault with choking and the theft of a motor vehicle.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

