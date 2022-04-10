Nova Scotia man wants visa for refugee wife stranded overseas due to war

Scott Stephenson has been trying for months to be reunited with his wife Anna Babkova.

“We got married September 2020,” said Stephenson, who lived with Babkova in Kiev, Ukraine until seven months ago. That was when Stephenson returned to Canada for his COVID-19 vaccine shot.

While he was away, Russia invaded Ukraine. Babkova, a Russian living in Ukraine, fled to Turkey for safety. Back in Canada, her husband began the visa application process so she could come here.

“Canada announced the new platform process for people affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Stephenson. “I thought and the lawyer who helped us out said it would be high likelihood that she would be accepted for a visa.”

They were wrong. A refusal letter from the Government of Canada came on Saturday stating, “After careful review of your temporary resident visa application and supporting documentation, I have determined that your application does not meet the requirements of the immigration and refugee protection act.”

“If you go to the immigration website about the situation with Ukraine, she should qualify,” said Stephenson. “She’s a permanent resident of Ukraine and has lived there for over 12 years, which is a third of her life. She identifies with Ukraine as much as she would being a Russian.”

Babkova, who now lives alone in Turkey, does not know what will happen next.

“No hope and just a black hole,” said Babkova, via a Zoom call from Bodrum, Turkey.

She also said the stress of the situation is growing daily. Babkova cannot return to Ukraine because it is too dangerous and she cannot go to Russia because she has posted her anti-war views on social media.

“I am just so tired and I have no feelings at all and no hope,” said Babkova. “I am just lost.”

Stephenson contacted his member of parliament but has not yet received a response.

“How can Immigration Canada and the Government of Canada not let a Canadian citizen be with his wife during a war,’ said Stephenson. "It is outrageous to me.”

Babkova is also facing a looming deadline.

“Her visa runs out in Turkey on May 15,” said Stephenson.

Babkova is not allowed stay in Turkey long-term.

She is a refugee who has escaped a war zone in Ukraine. Now, the Canadian government will not let her rejoin her husband in Nova Scotia.