Nova Scotia man wants visa for refugee wife stranded overseas due to war
Scott Stephenson has been trying for months to be reunited with his wife Anna Babkova.
“We got married September 2020,” said Stephenson, who lived with Babkova in Kiev, Ukraine until seven months ago. That was when Stephenson returned to Canada for his COVID-19 vaccine shot.
While he was away, Russia invaded Ukraine. Babkova, a Russian living in Ukraine, fled to Turkey for safety. Back in Canada, her husband began the visa application process so she could come here.
“Canada announced the new platform process for people affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Stephenson. “I thought and the lawyer who helped us out said it would be high likelihood that she would be accepted for a visa.”
They were wrong. A refusal letter from the Government of Canada came on Saturday stating, “After careful review of your temporary resident visa application and supporting documentation, I have determined that your application does not meet the requirements of the immigration and refugee protection act.”
“If you go to the immigration website about the situation with Ukraine, she should qualify,” said Stephenson. “She’s a permanent resident of Ukraine and has lived there for over 12 years, which is a third of her life. She identifies with Ukraine as much as she would being a Russian.”
Babkova, who now lives alone in Turkey, does not know what will happen next.
“No hope and just a black hole,” said Babkova, via a Zoom call from Bodrum, Turkey.
She also said the stress of the situation is growing daily. Babkova cannot return to Ukraine because it is too dangerous and she cannot go to Russia because she has posted her anti-war views on social media.
“I am just so tired and I have no feelings at all and no hope,” said Babkova. “I am just lost.”
Stephenson contacted his member of parliament but has not yet received a response.
“How can Immigration Canada and the Government of Canada not let a Canadian citizen be with his wife during a war,’ said Stephenson. "It is outrageous to me.”
Babkova is also facing a looming deadline.
“Her visa runs out in Turkey on May 15,” said Stephenson.
Babkova is not allowed stay in Turkey long-term.
She is a refugee who has escaped a war zone in Ukraine. Now, the Canadian government will not let her rejoin her husband in Nova Scotia.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
Live updates: Syrian army defector calls Russian general a war criminal
Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 'words'
A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.
'It was the only one right decision:' Canadian recounts time spent with Ukraine army
Just a few weeks ago Maksym Sliepukhov was taking cover in a Ukrainian forest after Russian missiles hit the army base where he had been training for combat. Now, after surviving the missile strike and getting his mother to Canada, Sliepukhov recounts his time in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
-
Elections Ontario offering more options for voting other than in person on June 2
Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to request mail-in ballots or take advantage of extra days of advanced voting this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds on the province's first -- and hopefully only -- election day amid COVID-19.
Calgary
-
'It's earth shattering': Calgary couple finds home ransacked by thieves posing as city workers
The Russells say their home was broken into last Wednesday when they were not home by a man and a woman, posing as City of Calgary employees.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this year
With more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
-
'We've got work to do': Local organization gathers to promote awareness for women's safety
Advocates with Calgary-based Pin-Up-Girl, an organization working to end violence against women, took to Tomkins Park on Sunday to spread awareness about female safety.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
-
Montreal's Les Supremes win world synchronized figure skating championship
Montreal's Les Supremes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Lobster boil raising money for Alzheimer’s society returns after pandemic hiatus
The 5th annual East Coast Kitchen Party & Lobster Boil was held at the Edmonton Inn Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $10K in narcotics, Glock 17 seized in Sault drug bust
Two suspected drug dealers in their 20s were arrested in a Sault Ste. Marie raid Friday that resulted in the seizure of yellow fentanyl and crystal meth, police say.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
-
Elliot Lake man dies after driving into concrete barrier
A 54-year-old Elliot Lake man has died after the van he was driving hit a concrete barrier while exiting a parking lot, police say.
London
-
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.
-
Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police
One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.
-
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budget
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
Ottawa
-
Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re being left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
-
This 80-year-old Ottawa home is on the market for $1.649 million
An 80-year-old home in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1.649 million, with the agent saying the home is on the market primarily for land value.
-
Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash
A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.
Saskatoon
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
-
Saskatoon explores options for cracking down on unpaid parking tickets
City of Saskatoon administration is looking at new options for collecting unpaid parking tickets.
-
Families of missing Sask. Indigenous women gather for somber birthday celebration
Saturday marked another difficult day for Brian Gallagher, who marked his missing daughter's 32nd birthday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.
-
Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
-
Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives
Families and advocates of youth addicted to illicit drugs are divided over whether minors should be forced into so-called secure care to stabilize them before longer-term voluntary treatment could be provided.
Regina
-
‘An Indigenous worldview’: Reconciliation partnerships highlighted at SUMA convention
Delegates from communities across Saskatchewan were given the opportunity to learn of ways to incorporate reconciliation into their towns and cities at this past week’s Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.
-
Charest condemns leadership rival Poilievre's convoy, crypto, climate policies
Doubling down on his condemnation of his Conservative leadership rival, Jean Charest says that Pierre Poilievre should be disqualified from becoming leader of the federal Conservative party over his support of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and called his position on cryptocurrency 'bizarre.'
-
Avian flu detected in Saskatchewan
The Ministry of Agriculture announced that avian flu has been detected in Saskatchewan in a release published Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Power out for nearly 30,000 amid April snowfall on Vancouver Island
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers north of Nanaimo were without power for several hours Sunday morning as crews dealt with the effects of a rare April snow storm.
-
Victoria yacht designer receiving almost $1M in provincial funding for electric boat project
A Victoria-based luxury yacht designer will receive nearly $1 million from a provincial government zero-emission vehicle initiative for its work developing an electric catamaran.
-
Victoria welcomes Canada's first cruise ship in 2 years to B.C.
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters.