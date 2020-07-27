BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man who evaded capture by police for nearly a week after allegedly stabbing an officer is now facing multiple charges.

Tobias Charles Doucette, 31, was officially charged today during a brief court hearing in Bridgewater, N.S.

The charges include attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wounding a law enforcement animal.

Doucette was arrested Saturday night after police responded to a call about an attempted vehicle theft in the village of Hebbville, N.S.

He led police on a days-long manhunt after allegedly striking an officer in the neck with an edged weapon as police responded to a domestic violence call at a hotel in Bridgewater on July 20.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for July 30.