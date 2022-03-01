Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
Michael MacDonald, the commission's chairman, reminded the public in his opening remarks that the federal-provincial probe is at the stage of trying to confirm the facts of what happened on April 18-19, 2020, and it's likely that participants in the inquiry will have further questions.
The hearings have already confirmed the killer drove a replica RCMP vehicle and was wearing a Mountie's uniform when he began his rampage in Portapique, where he killed 13 people before carrying on the next day to kill nine more people in three other communities.
The commission's opening "foundational document" released on Monday said it's probable that the gunman escaped on a dirt road through a blueberry field sometime between 10:41 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on the first night.
Evidence has also shown that the first 911 call came from a woman just before she was murdered in Portapique at 10:04 p.m., and she told the operator that the killer was driving a police car.
The morning proceedings at the inquiry focused on a detailed, technical presentation of how the 911 system and the police dispatch system work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Live updates: Russia kills 5 in attack on Kyiv TV tower
Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Calgary
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
Back in the saddle: Calgary Stampede Parade returns for 2022
Dust off your boots because the Calgary Stampede Parade is officially returning to the downtown core this year.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Montreal
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a "joke" designed to upset people who are politically correct.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
Charlotte Cardin leads with six Juno nominations
Nominations for the Juno Awards will be announced this morning in a virtual press conference. Organizers behind the annual celebration of Canadian music are set to unveil contenders in all of the categories for the big event, which takes place in Toronto on May 15.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
The War on Drugs, Lord Huron to perform at Edmonton Folk Fest
Edmontonians are getting a glimpse into what to expect at this year’s folk fest.
Northern Ontario
-
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville
A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.
-
Sudbury Ukrainian Centre raising money for homeland through flag, food sales
Volunteers are hard at work at the Ukrainian Centre in Sudbury preparing fresh pyrohy, cabbage rolls and flags to raise money to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
-
'It's gone:' Northern Ontario family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
London
-
London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.
-
TVDSB to allow spectators in gyms for high school and community use
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is set to allow fans into high school gyms to watch both athletics and after school community use.
-
Disturbance call leads to discovery of multiple weapons: Middlesex OPP
A 26-year-old of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation man is facing several charges following a disturbance over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba businesses have mixed feelings over end of health restrictions: poll
Manitoba's proof of vaccination requirements are over.
-
Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway
Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
-
Beau's Brewery to be bought by Steam Whistle
The deal, which received overwhelming support from Beau's shareholders, unites two of Ontario's largest and best-known craft breweries.
Saskatoon
-
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
-
Fertilizer stocks soar over Ukraine worries
Shares in Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. have been soaring amid market worries that the war in Ukraine could exacerbate a global supply shortage.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police
A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
-
'Bring it to the Heartland': Riders invite province to 2022 Grey Cup Festival
It may be nine months away, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders are already inviting CFL fans to the 2022 Grey Cup Festival, opening Nov. 15.
Vancouver Island
-
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Victoria, suspect arrested
A man is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria Tuesday.
-
NEW
NEW | Criminality not suspected in death of dirt biker near Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties say criminality is not suspected after a man died suddenly last week while riding a dirt bike along a forest service road near Ladysmith, B.C.
-
BC Transit announces new express bus between Nanaimo and Duncan
BC Transit, alongside the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley Regional District, are launching a new express bus between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Duncan.