Nova Scotia minister voices concern over federal carbon tax in letter to Ottawa

Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman poses for a photo at the legislature in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Nova Scotia is moving to legislate a series of environment and climate change targets which include a new goal of phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman poses for a photo at the legislature in Halifax, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Nova Scotia is moving to legislate a series of environment and climate change targets which include a new goal of phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island