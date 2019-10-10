

HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Liberals are proposing changes that would mean politicians who serve in the legislature would have to resign if they run for office in another level of government.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says the amendments to the House of Assembly Act would protect legislature members from "perceived or potential conflicts."

The legislation fulfills a promise made by Premier Stephen McNeil, who delayed calling several byelections last summer after a number of members announced their intention to run federally but didn't immediately resign their seats.

McNeil has said the practice of holding onto a seat goes "against the spirit of the legislature," and politicians shouldn't be able to collect thousands of dollars in income for a job they no longer want.

Under the proposed changes, legislature members will be required to resign once they are nominated by a federal party, or if running as an independent candidate, once they are officially nominated under the Canada Elections Act.

A resignation will also be required once members have been officially nominated to run in a municipal election, or once selected by a political party to run in another province's election.

Changes were also announced Thursday to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter that will require municipal councils to establish policies that address councillors running for other levels of government.

The municipal policy must address whether a councillor should resign or take a leave of absence, or it should outline the duties a councillor can participate in.

"The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities supports the proposed legislation as it provides municipal councils with the tools to make decisions that are tailored to each particular local situation," Halifax Coun. Wayne Mason, who's also the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, said in a news release.

"The federation membership is always in favour of keeping autonomy and responsibility in the hands of councils."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.