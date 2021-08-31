HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it recently issued more than 40 tickets and warnings under the Motor Vehicle Act near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Police say their traffic division conducted an education and enforcement operation near the border after getting complaints of "aggressive driving" in the area.

Police say they gave out tickets for speeding and "aggressive driving offences."

"Whether returning home or visiting the province, the Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding all motorists to slow down and drive with caution when approaching the border," police said in a news release.