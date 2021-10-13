Nova Scotia moves to create fixed elections dates

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government introduced legislation Wednesday that will establish fixed dates for general elections for the first time in the province's history.

Amendments to the Elections Act will set July 15, 2025 as the date of the next general election.

Future elections will take place on the third Tuesday of July every four years.

The change means Nova Scotia will join the rest of the country in having a fixed-date election law.

"Nova Scotian voters need to have confidence in their electoral system," Premier Tim Houston said in a release.

"Having a fixed date will mean predictability, transparency and it will limit any perceived advantage by the government to control the timing of the next election. The changes we are proposing will also allow Elections Nova Scotia to better plan for future elections, which can result in significant cost savings."

The amendments also provide the chief electoral officer with the authority to choose an alternative date if the legislated election date conflicts with a civic or religious holiday or overlaps with a federal or municipal election.

The changes to the act will not affect the lieutenant-governor's constitutional authority to dissolve the legislature at any time on the advice of the premier or if there is a vote of non-confidence in the government.

"I am pleased with the introduction of fixed-date election legislation, I support the choice of date and I appreciate the flexibility to choose an alternate date if necessary," Richard Temporale, chief electoral officer, said in a release.

"This change will bring certainty to Elections Nova Scotia's planning and budgetary cycles and improve the efficiency of our election readiness efforts."

The province says having a predictable election date may create about $500,000 in operational savings for Elections Nova Scotia.