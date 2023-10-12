Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia moves to firm up support for proposed opioid class-action lawsuit

    opioid

    The Nova Scotia government introduced updated legislation today that it says will hold opioid manufacturers more accountable for their actions.

    Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the amended legislation will make pharmaceutical consultants subject to potential legal action, adding that it will also support a lawsuit launched by British Columbia.

    In 2018, British Columbia filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa, the provinces and territories against more than 40 opioid makers and distributors.

    The lawsuit accuses them of downplaying the harmful effects of this group of painkillers, misrepresenting the risk of addiction and failing to mention side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

    Several other provinces and territories have passed similar legislation to support the class-action process.

    A certification hearing for British Columbia's court action is expected in November.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News