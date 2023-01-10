Nova Scotia non-profits plead for higher income assistance amid rising cost of living

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia food banks and other community groups are calling for an immediate increase in income assistance for the growing number of residents who cannot afford housing or food.

Nick Jennery, executive director of Feed Nova Scotia, told a legislative committee today that current income assistance rates are "grossly" below the poverty line.

He says up to 45 per cent of people using the food banks in his network rely on that assistance as their primary income.

Jennery says his network helped feed 20,000 residents this holiday season -- the largest number of people in the history of the Christmas food program.

Christina Carter, executive director of community services non-profit Chebucto Connections, says the organization's work is getting harder as the cost of living rises and pushes more residents toward homelessness.

Carter says income assistance must be increased and indexed with the rate of inflation to ensure vulnerable people are adequately fed and housed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.