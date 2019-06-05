

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's various types of nurses are being regulated under a single piece of legislation as of today.

The province says in a news release that its new Nursing Act has created a reworked College of Nursing to oversee the nursing profession.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the college will regulate registered nurses, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses.

Existing nursing designations, the various scopes of practice and the training requirements remain the same.

However, provisions in the law also enable the college to expand the tasks various nursing groups can do and allows more flexibility to grant temporary and conditional licences.

It also increases options for accountability through fines.