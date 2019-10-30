Nova Scotia offering to buy personal-alert devices for brain-injured residents
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is expanding a personal-alert program to ensure the safety of brain-injured people in their homes.
The government announced Wednesday it will spend $54,000 over the next three years to buy personal-alert devices for low-income residents who are diagnosed with an acquired brain injury.
In an emergency situation, these devices connect the user to the 911 system with the push of a button.
Those qualifying for the program will receive $480 a year to cover the cost of the device.
"Today's announcement is about supporting people with acquired brain injuries to live full and independent lives," Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey said in a statement.
"This is a step to ensure more Nova Scotians feel comfortable and safe at home."
