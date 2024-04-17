ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia opens first long-term care home serving Mi'kmaq seniors

    A gathering space at the entrance of Kiknu, a long-term care facility in the Mi'kmaq community of Eskasoni, is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia) A gathering space at the entrance of Kiknu, a long-term care facility in the Mi'kmaq community of Eskasoni, is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia)
    ESKASONI, N.S. -

    Nova Scotia is opening the first long-term care facility in a First Nations community in the province.

    An opening ceremony for the 48-room facility was held today in the Cape Breton Mi'kmaq community of Eskasoni.

    The care home is named Kiknu (Gig-new), a Mi'kmaq word meaning "our home," and will offer culturally responsive services to Mi'kmaq seniors from across the province.

    Its design and care-management plan were guided by discussions with Eskasoni elders.

    The new home is owned by the First Nation, which will partner with private long-term care provider Shannex to operate the facility.

    Ottawa contributed $19.6 million and the province $11.6 million for the construction of the facility, whose residents are scheduled to begin moving in April 23.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

