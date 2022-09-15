Nova Scotia opens first pre-exposure monkeypox clinic for those at highest risk

Nova Scotians who are at the highest risk of being exposed to monkeypox are now able get a vaccine to help protect against the virus.

Starting Thursday, free vaccination appointments will be offered at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre until Oct. 6. The province is working to add more pre-exposure programs in other regions.

According to the province, those eligible to book an appointment include:

Anyone who identifies as a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person who has sexual contact with a cisgender or transgender queer man, a two-spirit person or a non-binary person, and meets at least one of the following:

two or more sexual partners as defined above in the last three months, or is planning to;

a diagnosis of a bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the last three months;

attended, worked at, or volunteered at an event/social venue for sexual contact, such as a bath house or sex club, in the last three months, or is planning to;

had anonymous sex in the last three months, or is planning to;

engaged as a worker or a client in sex work, or is planning to.

A person who has had sexual contact with a person who meets the above criteria is also eligible.

The province says the vaccine, Imvamune, is intended for those aged 18 and older, but people who are younger and meet the higher risk criteria of severe outcomes from the virus may receive a shot.

The province says 2,000 doses of the vaccine are currently available in Nova Scotia. Officials say they are working with the federal government to get additional doses as needed.

In Nova Scotia, the vaccine is only available for residents or those living in the province for an extended period of time, including post-secondary students or workers. Those who have had the vaccine in another area are not able to receive a dose in the province.

Those eligible can book an appointment online or can call the Halifax Sexual Health Centre at 902-555-9656, ext 0.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. That could include sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox sores, inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes, and coming in close contact with a contaminated item, like a bedsheet.

However, monkeypox is being spread largely through sexual contact during this outbreak.

Typical symptoms include chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion. A rash or sores are common, and usually start on the face, legs or arms, but can also affect other body parts.

Symptoms usually develop five to 21 days after someone has been exposed to the virus.

Nova Scotia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug. 23.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.