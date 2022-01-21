Nova Scotia opens Pfizer booster appointments to those aged 30 and over

Nova Scotia has announced those aged 30 and over are able to schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says anyone 30 and over who currently has a Moderna appointment should keep their appointment in order to receive their booster dose sooner and limit vaccine wastage.

In a release, the province says earlier this week, over 55,000 Pfizer appointments have been added to clinics across the province, with booking restricted to people aged 12 to 29.

The province says restrictions were required because Nova Scotians aged 12 to 17 can receive only the Pfizer vaccine for their first or second dose. This age group is not eligible for a booster dose.

Officials say Pfizer is also recommended for those aged 18 to 29 for their first, second or booster due to evidence of rare, but increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young adults who receive the Moderna vaccine.

The province is reminding Nova Scotians in order to be fully vaccinated, individuals must have any two-dose combination of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of Janssen vaccine.

To be considered fully vaccinated, it must be 14 days after receiving the second dose.

The province says a third dose can be booked 56 days after the second dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Individuals aged 18 and over can book an appointment for a booster, as long as it has been at least 168 days since their second dose.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online or by calling the toll-free line: 1-833-797-7772.