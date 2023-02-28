Nova Scotia police dismantle 3D gun manufacturing operation; man charged

A man is facing weapons and smuggling charges after police say they raided a firearms manufacturing operation inside a home in Meaghers Grant, N.S.

In Spring 2022, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto intercepted two suspicious parcels addressed to a residence in Meaghers Grant, according to a news release.

CBSA says each package contained five firearm suppressors. The agency held the items for further investigation.

On July 19, 2022, CBSA investigators arrested Gordon Victor Julien, 30, of Meaghers Grant for smuggling and executed a search warrant at his home.

During the search, CBSA says officers found one 3D firearm with a suppressor, 3D firearm components, one prohibited handgun, a large amount of cash, and 40 3D-printed Glock switches, which enable semi-automatic firearms to be fully automatic.

Dominic Mallette, director of intelligence and enforcement for the CBSA Atlantic Region, says keeping restricted and prohibited firearms and weapons out of Canada is an enforcement priority that CBSA officers take seriously.

“Thanks to the great work accomplished in collaboration with the RCMP, we've successfully dismantled a suspected 3D firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia,” said Mallette.

The RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team helped during the search to identify the seized firearms and associated components.

The seized items were transferred to the Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), which initiated a firearms trafficking investigation.

The firearms and firearm components were sent for analysis. RCMP investigators also obtained multiple warrants to search mobile devices.

On Feb. 1, Halifax District RCMP SCEU arrested Julien for multiple weapons offences and was charged with the following offences:

three counts of weapons trafficking

possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

making automatic firearm

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

three counts of possession of prohibited weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized

three counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

careless use of firearm

contravention of storage regulations

unauthorized importing or exporting

On the same day, Julien was also charged by the CBSA with the following Customs Act offences:

smuggling

keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported

Julien has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Marco E.L. Mendicino, minister of public safety, said guns produced by 3D printers – better known as “ghost guns” – are a growing threat to Canadians.

“Our law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to address them. I want to thank the CBSA and RCMP for their hard work to protect our communities,” said Mendicino in the release.