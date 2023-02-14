Nova Scotia politicians speak out about threats made towards them and their families

Nova Scotia politicians are speaking out after recent angry calls and messages from the public included threats.

“People have started to bring family into it. And maybe it’s because I don’t react when they threaten me,” said Brendan Maguire, Liberal MLA for Halifax Atlantic.

Maguire says he usually connects with callers to talk the issue over but has vowed to try a different tack next time because “enough is enough."

“You can call me whatever you want and I’m just not going to put up with it,” he said. “And if it happens again I’m going to go directly to the RCMP and treat it as a threat.”

Maguire was first elected in 2013 and was re-elected in both 2017 and 2021.

During his nearly decade in office, he’s noticed threats and harassment have become more frequent. He pointed out how it’s happening to politicians of every political stripe.

“I’ve heard people who’ve been attacked because of their sexuality, people who’ve been attacked because of their beliefs, because of their skin, their gender,” Maguire said.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill can speak from experience.

“I’ve had people come to my own property and put signs up in front of my yard,” she said.

“Anonymous letters, phone messages, even just this week a very, very angry individual who tried to physically go to city hall and go to my office without providing a reason left a really scathing and scary voicemail.”

McDougall-Merrill knows as mayor her position is open to the public. But she doesn’t believe that means she’s also open to enduring attacks.

“When it comes to threats when it comes to including your family members, there absolutely needs to be more humanity and decency when it comes to our elected officials,” she said.

Political scientist Lori Turnbull agrees and notes that attacks are often the reason why people report dissatisfaction with political careers.

“Nobody goes into public office with an acceptance that they are going to be harassed or attacked or belittled or any such thing,” Turnbull said.