    • Nova Scotia ports welcomed more than half a million tourists in 2024

    A cruise ship in Halifax is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic) A cruise ship in Halifax is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia welcomed more than 350,000 cruise ship passengers via the Port of Halifax and more 210,000 through the Port of Sydney in 2024, the Halifax Port Authority said in a news release Thursday. More than 150,000 crew also passed through Halifax in 2024. The port authority did not report Sydney crew numbers.

    Paul MacIsaac is the senior vice president at the Halifax Port Authority. He said the accomplishments are a testament to the hard work of cruise stakeholders, service providers and staff.

    “We also extend our congratulations to our Atlantic Canadian cruise port partners, and in Nova Scotia to the Port of Sydney, for their tremendous efforts to provide exceptional maritime hospitality,” MacIsaac said.

    Lorna Campbell is the CEO for the Port of Sydney. She said it was another “record-breaking year” for the Port of Sydney.

    “We are also thankful for our strong and collaborative relationships with the Port of Halifax and all our partner ports across Atlantic Canada as we continue to promote and grow a sustainable cruise industry for our communities,” Campbell said.

    The seasons for both ports started in April. Sydney’s ended on Nov. 2 and Halifax wrapped on Nov. 3. Both port cities had additional calls in the spring and summer months.

    Halifax Harbour was graced by the “iconic” Queen Mary 2 on Canada Day. Sydney’s highlight came on Oct. 2, when four ships were docked in Sydney Harbour, including the Queen Mary 2.

    Season highlights for Halifax:

    • 201 vessel calls
    • More than 350,000 passengers
    • More than 150,000 crew
    • 28 cruise lines
    • 11 inaugural calls (first time that a vessel has visited the Port of Halifax)
    • Increase in cruise calls during spring and summer June, July, and August

    Season highlights for Sydney:

    • 117 vessel calls
    • 213,297 passengers
    • 20 cruise lines
    • Increase in summer calls
    • 1 overnight call
    • 30 double ship days, 3 triple ship days, and 1 quadruple ship day

    Planning is already underway at both ports for the 2025 season, said the release.

