Nova Scotia Power, Bell Aliant see recent increase in copper wire theft
News this week of arrests in connection with copper wire thefts in New Brunswick was welcomed Tuesday by a telecommunications official, who says challenges remain in battling a persistent and costly problem.
Dana Lohnes, Bell Aliant's director of field operations in Atlantic Canada, said his company has seen further thefts in the Fredericton area over the last few days, adding to a recent spike.
"The stealing of copper wire is not necessarily new, but it does seem to have significantly picked up since late summer heading into the fall," Lohnes said in an interview Tuesday.
On Monday, RCMP reported the arrests of three men and a woman in connection with several copper wire thefts in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas in October. Police said the thefts are estimated to have resulted in $1.4 million in losses to businesses, homes and government departments.
Lohnes said Bell Aliant had seen 40 incidents of theft and vandalism in New Brunswick alone since the beginning of October when it typically sees around 40 such incidents a year. He added that he's not exactly sure why there's been an increase.
"In New Brunswick, the rules around the recycling of metals seem to be a little more lax but that's been the case for the last number of years," he said. "I can't really put my finger on why it's been in the last number of months that we've seen this huge (theft) uptick."
Copper wire and parts have long been a favourite target of thieves because of the price they can fetch from scrap metal dealers. Copper prices have been high throughout most of 2022 and as of Tuesday the metal was valued at $5.19 a pound.
Lohnes said dealing with theft and damage leads to service interruptions for internet, TV and landline phone customers, while his company needs to pour time and resources into making repairs. The Oct. 29 thefts affected about 850 customers who lost service for most of that day.
Bell Aliant has installed surveillance cameras and alarms around areas considered hot spots for thieves and stepped up patrols by company and private security companies, Lohnes said. The company also has a central monitoring centre for its system that can reach out directly to the RCMP when trouble occurs.
"But it's a bit like finding a needle in a haystack," he added. "A lot of these areas they (thieves) are going to are wooded areas. We are trying to be tactical in monitoring."
Meanwhile, copper thieves also caused a power outage for about 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Colchester and Cumberland counties last weekend. Similar outages were caused by thefts in Halifax last month and in Parrsboro earlier this year.
Matt Drover, the utility's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, said the outages resulted from a recent increase in copper thefts from its network of substations.
"We've had a break-in almost once a month pretty much back to the summer," Drover said.
He said power is usually interrupted by the company so that its technicians can safely conduct repairs and replace damaged wiring and parts. "So the actual act of stealing the wire doesn't cause the outage," Drover said.
Nova Scotia Power is also dealing with the theft problem by increasing video surveillance and by replacing copper wire with less valuable kinds of wiring. "Hopefully that will prevent people from wanting to break into our substations," he said.
Regardless, Drover said the act of breaking into a substation is inherently dangerous.
"People are taking their lives into their hands when they're taking this wire, it can have thousands of volts of electricity on it," he said. "It's extremely risky to them to be doing this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadian firefighters call for more support amid shortage
Amid a shortage of firefighters across Canada, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) is calling on the federal government to address the grave impact these shortages will have on vulnerable communities.
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
Toronto
-
One person rescued from crane in downtown Toronto
Toronto Fire executed a high-angle rescue after one person barricaded himself inside the cab of a crane near the foot of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
-
Ontario proposal puts wetlands at further risk: auditor, advocates
Half of the wetlands in southern Ontario have never been considered for provincial protection, and new changes planned by the government as part of its housing plan could further put them at risk, the auditor general said in a recent report.
-
Mask requirement put into place for Hamilton school board but students and staff will have 'unrestricted option to opt-out'
A public school board in Hamilton will require that all students and staff wear masks but the policy stops well short of an outright mandate.
Calgary
-
Porch pirate investigation at Calgary condo complex unearths ID forgery lab
The Calgary Police Service has recovered hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of stolen mail and shuttered an identification forgery lab at a Beltline condo complex.
-
New hotel at Calgary Stampede will hopefully accompany new arena: Developer
The hotel will be the first on the Stampede grounds and will connect directly to the BMO Centre.
-
Dozens of charges laid in connection with theft of 14 vehicles
Investigators say the pair targeted rental cars, vehicle repair shops and citizens who left their vehicles unattended in front of their homes.
Montreal
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Quebec tables bill eliminating the requirement to swear oath to King
The requirement for elected members of the Quebec legislature to swear an oath to King Charles III is coming to an end. The Minister of Democratic Institutions, Jean-François Roberge, tabled Bill 4 in the national assembly on Tuesday.
-
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
Red Deer mother and 4 children located: police
Police say a mother and her four children missing from the Red Deer area have been found safe.
-
'He saved a life': Edmonton man recognized for actions on High Level Bridge
An Edmonton man was recently recognized as a hero for saving another man’s life while wearing his toddler on his back.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
-
Evidence falls from the sky as Sudbury suspect charged with drug and weapons offences
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 27-year-old woman with trafficking and weapons offences following an incident Monday on Bruce Avenue.
London
-
4 suspects on the loose after attempted robbery
London police are hoping the public can help identify four people in relation to an attempted robbery in the city on Monday. As previously reported, officers were called to the 400-block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:30 p.m.
-
Western and Brescia honour victims of École Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
For the first time, Brescia University College partnered with Women in Engineering at Western University to honour the victims who were killed at École Polytechnique 33 years ago.
-
TVDSB looking for public input on name suggestions for two schools
Following a meeting in late November, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is looking to rename Sir. John A. Macdonald and F.D. Roosevelt public schools, and they’re looking for naming suggestions from the public.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE @ 2:30 PM
LIVE @ 2:30 PM | Winnipeg police to answer questions on landfill search in alleged serial killer investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will answer questions about a search of the Brady Road Landfill as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of four women allegedly murdered by a serial killer.
-
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
-
Unidentified victim of alleged serial killer in Winnipeg to be called Buffalo Woman
The unidentified victim of an alleged Winnipeg serial killer will be called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this year
Ottawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
Here's where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
Woman assaulted in Saskatoon by a man who may have had gun, police say
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly approached and assaulted by a man with a gun Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatoon's housing inventory lowest in 10 years
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
Vancouver
-
Police seize $2.4M in drugs during traffic stop in New Westminster
A recent traffic stop in New Westminster turned into a major drug bust and investigation by police.
-
Vancouver closer to making drinking alcohol in parks legal year-round – and beaches could be next
The Vancouver Park Board is taking steps to make drinking alcohol in public parks a legal activity all year long – and could soon allow booze at beaches as well.
-
B.C. should triple minimum number of employer-paid sick days, says labour federation
Legislation currently guarantees B.C. workers five days of employer-paid sick leave, but there are calls to triple that number.
Regina
-
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Yorkton
Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in Yorkton, Sask. Tuesday morning.
-
2024 Brier coming to Regina
The 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Vancouver Island
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes near Vancouver Island
No tsunami is expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
Woman arrested after trying to stop paramedics from treating patient in Victoria, police say
Victoria police say a woman was arrested after she tried to interrupt paramedics from treating someone who was suffering from an overdose, and after she allegedly assaulted a VicPD officer.