HALIFAX -- Utility crews are on the scene in downtown Dartmouth repairing damaged underground equipment on Portland Street.

Witnesses say they could hear sounds like popcorn popping underneath the ground. Business owners near the site say the same thing happened a couple years ago.

Following a series of loud underground bangs,power was out to a portion of downtown #Dartmouth. #NSP is still on the scene. Witnesses say it sounded like popcorn popping, although much louder. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/3e6ligxM1S — Jonathan MacInnis (@macinnisCTV) June 26, 2021

Roughly 1,400 households were without power Saturday morning. though power has mostly been restored.

Nova Scotia Power has since re-routed power to more than 1,300 affected customers but there are still roughly 45 without power.

Crews were able to re-route and restore power to more than 1,300 customers. Unfortunately there are still approx 45 customers without power￼. our crews are still onsite and working to fix a piece of damaged underground equipment. Further details at https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) June 26, 2021

This is a developing story. It will be updated..