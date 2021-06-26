Advertisement
Nova Scotia Power crews on site in downtown Dartmouth after damage to underground equipment
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 12:16PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, June 26, 2021 12:25PM ADT
Utility crews are on the scene in downtown Dartmouth repairing damaged underground equipment on Portland Street. (Photo Courtesy: Sean Dewitt)
HALIFAX -- Utility crews are on the scene in downtown Dartmouth repairing damaged underground equipment on Portland Street.
Witnesses say they could hear sounds like popcorn popping underneath the ground. Business owners near the site say the same thing happened a couple years ago.
Roughly 1,400 households were without power Saturday morning. though power has mostly been restored.
Nova Scotia Power has since re-routed power to more than 1,300 affected customers but there are still roughly 45 without power.
This is a developing story. It will be updated..