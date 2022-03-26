Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville

A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP says members were dispatched to the area around 2:30 p.m. Friday following a call about a possible electrocution.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one (of) our power line technicians,” said N.S. Power CEO and president Peter Gregg in a statement.

“On behalf of the entire team, we offer our sincere condolences to our colleague’s family. Safety is our number one priority and losing a team member is devastating for our entire organization.”

Gregg says N.S. Power is cooperating fully with the Department of Labour.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story