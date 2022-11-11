Nova Scotia Power parent company expected to detail impact of power rate cap
The fallout from the Nova Scotia government's imposed rate cap on the province's privately owned electrical utility is expected to be detailed during Emera Inc.'s earnings call today.
The parent company of Nova Scotia Power says it will provide an updated rate base investment forecast and funding plan during its third-quarter call.
The utility had applied for a nearly 14 per cent rate hike over two years with the provincial regulator earlier this year.
But the province stepped in and passed legislation to limit the power rate increase to 1.8 per cent over the next two years, excluding increases linked to fuel costs.
The changes to the Public Utilities Act also took aim at the utility's profit by preventing the regulator from approving a rate of return on equity any higher than 9.25 per cent, down from the 9.5 per cent requested.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said last month on Twitter his government would "take the necessary steps to protect you from unfair rate increases while helping to ensure your lights stay on."
The Oct. 19 announcement sent Emera shares tumbling more than 10 per cent following a temporary trading halt, before recovering to just under five per cent down at close at $51.68 a share.
Nova Scotia Power said the cap has restricted its ability to invest in power grid upgrades and renewable sources of energy.
"This legislation prevents us from investing a planned half a billion dollars in clean energy projects in Nova Scotia," Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman Jacqueline Foster said in an email.
"It will take time to fully assess the implications of the legislation," she said. "In the meantime, we've pressed pause on our team's work on the Atlantic Loop."
The Atlantic Loop is a proposed $5-billion transmission megaproject, which would give the region more access to Labrador and Quebec hydroelectricity.
It's a key part of efforts to end the region's reliance on coal power.
Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have committed to phasing out their coal-fired generation by 2030, while Nova Scotia has enshrined in law its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has said Nova Scotia has limited options to meet its goal of getting off coal asides from the Atlantic Loop, but called the conflict between Emera and the province a "bump in the road."
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Maurice Choy said in a client note that the cap could prompt Emera to limit investments in Nova Scotia Power and "redirect the capital to other parts of its business, including Florida."
Emera is the parent company of Tampa Electric, which operates on the west coast of Florida.
Choy also noted that Emera could cut 60 new reliability-related jobs outlined in the utility's 2022 general rate application filed in January as part of a broader effort to rein in operating costs.
Energy analyst Bill Marshall said the government shouldn't interfere in the work of the provincial regulator.
"The entity that exists, that is empowered to decide whether the application is fair or not, is the the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board," said Marshall, president at WKM Energy Consultants Inc. in Fredericton, N.B. "They're the entity that has the power and responsibility to ensure Nova Scotia Power's investments are prudent and in the best interests of customers in Nova Scotia."
He added: "The government has overstepped its authority here by handcuffing the regulator from doing its job."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian resident stranded in Turkey for 2 months after thief steals her travel documents
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Elon Musk warns Twitter's survival at stake as staff quits
Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for 'difficult times ahead' that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Cleanup of former gold mine in Northwest Territories to cost more than $4 billion
Cleanup of one of the most contaminated sites in Canada is estimated to cost taxpayers more than four times what was initially expected. The Treasury Board of Canada recently approved a new $4.38-billion cost estimate for the remediation of Giant Mine, a former gold mine that operated from 1948 to 2004 within Yellowknife city limits.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Discrimination and supply contribute to housing affordability crisis, survey finds
A new survey finds Canadians rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the country, with limited supply, inflation and discrimination all adding to soured sentiment.
Toronto
-
GO Transit workers reach tentative agreement with Metrolinx, ending four-day strike
GO buses will soon be back on the road after the union representing operators and other transit workers reached a tentative agreement with Metrolinx on Thursday.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Ontario to consider more sites for new 2+1 highway system. Here's how it works
The Ontario government will consider additional locations to implement a new 2+1 highway system following the conclusion of the current pilot project, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
Alberta reports 574 new influenza cases, hospitalizations triple in one week
Alberta added over 500 cases of influenza between Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, bringing the provincial total to 891 so far this season.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
'How a fox would design a henhouse': Alberta rural leaders on oil well cleanup plan
The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse.
-
Heritage Festival moving to Borden Park and Exhibition Lands
With Hawrelak Park closing for a long-term rehabilitation project, the Edmonton Heritage Festival announced the new three-year temporary site that will be used for the annual August long-weekend celebration.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Sudbury’s Magna Mining looks to reopen Crean Hill Mine
Magna Mining, an exploration development company in Sudbury, recently purchased a local property with a view of starting production again.
-
Sudbury Indigenous chocolate shop receives national award
An Indigenous-led chocolate shop in Sudbury has received national recognition. Raven Rising Global Indigenous Chocolates won the People’s Choice award in Canada Post’s ‘Tales of Triumph.’
London
-
Two pedestrians struck by car, Dundas Street between Waterloo and Colborne closed
An area of downtown London, Ont. is currently closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening, sending one to hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
-
First cadet vigil since 2019
London, Ont. cadets had a chance to pay their respects to fallen soldiers Thursday night in their first cadet vigil since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
Winnipeg
-
Another section of Trans-Canada Highway closed amid bout of winter weather
Part of the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a bout of winter weather hit southeast Manitoba and forced some highways to close.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Manitoba doubles down against supervised consumption sites
The province is cementing its approach on addictions care in Manitoba by reinforcing a commitment to treatment and long-term recovery while opposing supervised consumption sites.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
Most businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Friday in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
'Do you have another shirt?': Possible change in legislative protocol following abortion t-shirt rejection
Clarity on protocols within the Saskatchewan Legislature is being looked for by both the government and the official opposition, thanks to a shirt, which read “Abortion is Health Care.”
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Union: Vast majority of our officers won't work for Surrey RCMP
The union representing Surrey Police Service officers says the vast majority of its nearly 300 members won't work for the RCMP, even if the new municipal force is dissolved.
-
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
-
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.
Regina
-
'Crazy high' volumes of sick kids pack Sask. clinics: family doctor
Saskatchewan clinics are packed with sick kids who are once again catching respiratory viruses that virtually did not exist for the last two years due to pandemic behaviours, according to a Saskatoon family physician.
-
Sask. government criticized over public housing units
The NDP opposition has accused the provincial government of being a slum landlord. It comes after a Saskatoon public housing unit became infested with rodents.
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford humanitarian group on a new mission to provide medical supplies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group in Langford is stepping up its support for the people in war-torn Ukraine. It’s hosting a fundraiser this Saturday night at the Bear Mountain Westin to raise money for much-needed medical supplies after an urgent plea from a doctor in the invaded country.
-
Victoria police justified in shooting armed man at Royal Jubilee Hospital, watchdog finds
A Victoria police officer was justified in shooting a man armed with a knife in the emergency department of the Royal Jubilee Hospital last year, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded.
-
Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.