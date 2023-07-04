Nova Scotia Power plans to produce electricity with fuel oil until 2050 instead of with coal

The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island