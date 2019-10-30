

HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's premier is defending new environmental targets that are expected to be passed by the provincial legislature later today.

Stephen McNeil says the targets in the Sustainable Development Goals Act will lead the country in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and in getting to a net-zero carbon footprint.

The legislation calls for the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and would move the province to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Dozens of people called for strengthening the targets during a committee hearing on Monday, although a third-party NDP amendment calling for the emissions target to be increased to 58 per cent below 2005 levels was turned down by the Liberal government.

McNeil says the government is sticking with the 53 per cent target because it can be achieved while growing the province's economy.

However, NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the new targets are a "failure" because they fail to meet the test set by the United Nations, which called for climate measures to be compliant with its 1.5 degree global warming target.

The legislature was expected to wrap up its fall sitting later Wednesday.

