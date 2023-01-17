Nova Scotia premier, health minister to host summit with health-care partners

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet Tuesday with leaders in the province's health-care sector.

The meeting is to include representatives from regulatory colleges, professional associations, educational institutions, unions and service providers.

It comes as pressure mounts to do something to address overcrowding and staff shortages in hospitals and emergency departments.

Both the premier and the minister will themselves available to the media after the meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.