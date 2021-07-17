HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin has called a provincial election for Aug. 17, hoping to secure a third consecutive term for his Liberal party.

Rankin was sworn in as premier less than five months ago, replacing Stephen McNeil before the province entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 38, the soft-spoken former business manager is Canada's youngest premier.

His party held a commanding lead in a May survey of 1,200 adult voters -- attributed largely to the government's handling of the pandemic.

The Liberals entered the fifth year of their current mandate in May and have been reduced to a minority in the legislature following resignations of members.

At dissolution, the Liberals held 24 of the 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives led by Tim Houston with 17 and the New Democrats under Gary Burrill with five. There are three Independents and two vacancies.

