

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Premier Stephen McNeil says he's pleased a mediator-arbitrator has helped reach a collective agreement for 6,500 employees in the health care bargaining unit at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Children's Hospital.

The award by William Kaplan announced Wednesday, came after five days of mediation-arbitration last week and concludes a process that began in October, 2016.

The process has seen 19 separate agreements reduced to two agreements for this group of employees.

McNeil says he's satisfied the agreement keeps the wage pattern that was set through previous legislation and also ends the long-service award retirement payment, although Kaplan also added two years to the contract with two per cent increases in each year.

The health care bargaining unit represents health care providers other than nurses, such as medical lab technologists, physiotherapists, social workers and pharmacists, among others.

The collective agreements take effect Oct. 8 and cover the period between Nov. 1, 2014, and Oct. 31, 2020.

Mediation-arbitration is to begin this fall for three remaining bargaining units representing support staff, administrative professionals and nurses.