Nova Scotia premier says no word on reopening of Donkin mine after meeting company
There's no word on the immediate future of Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine after a meeting Thursday between company officials and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
Houston says owner Kameron Coal Management Ltd. is giving serious consideration to reopening the mine.
But the premier says the company didn't say whether it will comply with conditions of a stop-work order the province imposed in July following a rockfall at the underground operation.
Kameron Coal has since laid off its 130-member workforce.
The province last month released a consultant report that concluded seasonal weather and humidity were key factors in several rockfalls at the mine.
The report says the mine can't reopen until the owner updates the safety plan and improves the monitoring of roof stability in the mine's tunnels.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.
