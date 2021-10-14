Nova Scotia premier stops to help give driver a push on his way to work

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was on his way to the Legislature on Thursday morning when he came upon a down-on-their-luck driver. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was on his way to the Legislature on Thursday morning when he came upon a down-on-their-luck driver.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island