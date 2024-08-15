Nova Scotia proclaims French language education act

Nova Scotia announced the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Act on Thursday during National Acadian Day.

The CSAP Act supports public funding for French first-language education to ensure the success of Nova Scotia’s francophone students.

Premier Tim Houston said in a news release the act underlines the importance of preserving French language in the education system.

“Once again Nova Scotia is leading the way, as the first jurisdiction in Canada to have dedicated French first-language education legislation,” Houston said.

Diance Racette, the president of CSAP, said the act is an example for the rest of Canada to follow.

“We are eager to continue to work with the government to implement the act and cement the linguistic and cultural uniqueness of the CSAP,” Racette said. “This act assures the sustainability of French education for all future generations.”

Regulations to accompany the act will be released in coming weeks.

