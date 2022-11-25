Nova Scotia provides first update to health-care data tracking website

Action For Health, a website that allows people to track Nova Scotia’s health-care data, is reporting new numbers for the first time.

The website was launched in April by the Nova Scotia government. Before that time, data had only been available internally.

On Friday, updated health-care data became available on the site for the second quarter of the 2022-23 year.

The province says progress is being made in its “six core solutions for healthcare:”

• become a magnet for health providers

• provide the care Nova Scotians need and deserve

• cultivate excellence on the frontlines

• build in accountability at every level

• be responsive and resilient

• address the factors affecting health and well-being

Each of their individual action items have been updated with new data.

New metrics for family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and registered continuing care assistants have also been added to the website. The province is reporting net increases for each type of health-care provider and says that information will be updated annually.

Progress reports are also available for what the province says are “meaningful accomplishments and significant data points.”

The website indicates that targets were met during the second quarter when it comes to long-term care admissions and the provincial surgical wait list.

The latest data shows 748 people were admitted to long-term care from July 1 to Sept. 30 -- 150 more compared to the same period last year.

The waitlist for surgeries has remained stable, according to the website.

"This data shows progress in some key areas that are important to Nova Scotians, but it also shows we still have work to do," said Brian Comer, minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, on behalf of Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, in a Friday news release. "We will continue to share information so Nova Scotians can see for themselves the work that is happening to improve our health system so it is ready when they need it, responsive to their needs and provides reliable care they can count on."

The next quarterly update will be published in February 2023.