Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have taken a 33-year-old man into custody just days after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ashton Thomas MacNeil of Cole Harbour, N.S., has been charged with uttering threats and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Police say the charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in Middle Sackville, N.S., in October.

According to a Friday news release, MacNeil was arrested without incident earlier that day.