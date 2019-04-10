

The Canadian Press





FORT ELLIS, N.S. -- The RCMP have arrested three people at a construction site north of Halifax, where Indigenous demonstrators and their supporters have maintained a two-year blockade to thwart a company's plan to create underground caverns to store natural gas.

The Mounties confirmed officers wearing body cameras were brought in Wednesday to enforce an injunction that orders demonstrators to move away from the main gate at the Alton Gas site near Fort Ellis, N.S.

"The RCMP is absolutely impartial in this," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told reporters and a handful of protesters at an RCMP roadblock about three kilometres from the site.

"We respect Indigenous culture and we also respect the company's right to conduct their business."

Clarke declined to release details about the arrests.

"Our goal here today is for the order to be enforced peacefully and for no charges to be laid," she said.

The protesters are afraid the nearby Shubenacadie River will be polluted if the company is allowed to create caverns by using river water to flush out salt deposits and then dump the leftover brine into the river.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia issued a temporary injunction against the demonstrators, saying they had to move to a nearby fenced-in area along Riverside Road.

Protest leader Dorene Bernard, an academic and member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in nearby Indian Brook, N.S., referred to those arrested as "grassroots grandmothers."

"We have a long fight ahead of us," she told reporters at the roadblock. "This is our treaty right. It should be our and other Nova Scotians' right to stand up to protect their water."

Protester Paul Jenkinson, a resident of Tatamagouche, N.S., and a member of group called Sustainable Northern Nova Scotia, said the police raid marked a sad day for Indigenous relations.

"The grandmothers have simply been acting on their right to protect the water," said Jenkinson, who was carrying a colourful placard that said "Stop Alton Gas."

"I think most people appreciate what they are doing. The corporate agenda is winning out and the police are acting on behalf of Alton Gas."

The $130-million project has been largely on hold since 2014 when Mi'kmaq activists started a series of protests that culminated two years later in the creation of a year-round protest camp at the work site northwest of Stewiacke.

At Riverside Rd. which is blocked off by @RCMPNS at the moment. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/SHDvsmeR1g — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPCTV) April 10, 2019