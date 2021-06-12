Advertisement
Nova Scotia RCMP arrest two men following a flight from police
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 4:55PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, June 12, 2021 5:16PM ADT
Two men have been arrested following a flight from police in Glendale, N.S.
One of the suspects was driving a truck and sideswiped an RCMP vehicle on Highway 105.
He was then located a short time later on Highway 4 in Lower South River, N.S. and had to be stopped using a spike belt.
the other driver was later identified and arrested at home in Colchester county without incident.
Both men - a 23-year-old man from Debert, N.S. and a 26-year-old man from Truro, N.S. - are both facing charges of flight from police, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.
The investigation is ongoing.