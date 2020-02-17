HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP has released statistics from all RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia for January concerning drivers charged for driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.

In January, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 63 drivers with impaired related offences, which include:

34 charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Alcohol

27 charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug

8 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

1 driver complied with a demand for a blood sample due to suspected drug-impaired driving

26 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Having Consumed Alcohol.

Nova Scotia RCMP says there are nearly 250 RCMP members in Nova Scotia with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). They also say there are 427 trained breath technicians qualified to operate tools that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Nova Scotia RCMP reminds drivers that failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by police for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

Police ask citizens to call 911 immediately if they see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely. They note signs of an impaired driver include:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Police say when callers call 911, they will be asked to provide the following information: