HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision, which happened in the morning on Thursday in East Margaree, Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred in a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Margaree Road. A preliminary investigation revealed a 76-year-old man from East Margaree was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Emergency Health Services transported the man to hospital where later died.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 902-224-2050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.