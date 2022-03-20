Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft
Colchester RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the theft of several credit cards.
On Friday around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the report of a car being vandalized on Plains Road in Debert, N.S.
Police learned that someone smashed a pane of glass to enter the vehicle and stole a purse with credit cards inside. Police say the stolen credit cards were then used to make purchases before the owner could cancel them.
Police attended a business where the stolen credit cards were used, and obtained video surveillance.
“The woman is described as white with dark hair that was in a bun at the time of the incident. She was wearing blue jeans with a blue jacket, a black shirt and black sneakers with a white sole,” wrote RCMP in a news release.
“She was also wearing a black mask and sunglasses with gold or silver frames and a large necklace. Police believed that the female arrived at the business in a grey truck with an unknown male.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
Some children, teenagers retain natural COVID-19 antibodies for months: study
A new study out of the United States has found evidence to suggest some children and teenagers previously infected with COVID-19 develop natural antibodies that can last for months.
Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium, killing 6
A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
Rainforests are resilient, but it may be too late for the Amazon
The last two months featured the most deforestation on record for the Amazon, which helps explain why it may be closer than ever to losing its status as a rainforest.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Toronto
-
LIVE
LIVE | St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Toronto Sunday. Here's where you can catch it
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto after a two-year hiatus.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., considering locking doors after attack
A mosque in Mississauga, Ont., is considering keeping its doors locked during prayers after a man wielding an axe and bear spray interrupted an early-morning prayer and allegedly attacked congregants on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
Calgary
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss
The Calgary Flames were playing with revenge on their minds Saturday night.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Edmonton
-
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
-
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
London
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
-
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
-
First day of spring brings weather warnings to southern Manitoba
Spring equinox is officially here and despite slowly warming temperatures, there is some unfavourable weather in the forecast for parts of the province.
Ottawa
-
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
-
Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what parents, students and teachers need to know about COVID-19 restrictions when classes resume after the March Break.
-
Stretch of Highway 401 reopens following tractor-trailer crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a section of Highway 401 near Brockville has fully reopened following a tractor-trailer crash early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
Vancouver
-
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist joke while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
-
'It's very emotional': B.C.'s Ukrainian community grateful for continuing flood of support
British Columbia's Ukrainian community is deeply touched by the ongoing fundraisers and gestures of support for the war-ravaged nation, weeks after Russia first invaded.
-
Residents stunned after city crews chop down mature trees for Port Coquitlam park upgrades
Work is underway to renovate a park in the heart of Port Coquitlam, but some residents are upset after seeing longstanding trees get chopped down.
Regina
-
Rally highlights concerns around health measures
Take Action Against COVID-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.
-
Firewalls: A fading part of Saskatchewan’s history
When the Shaunavon firewall was knocked down in early March, it was the end of an era in the community.
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.
-
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.