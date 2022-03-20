Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft

A still image from surveillance video at the business where RCMP say the credit card was used. (Source: Colchester County District RCMP) A still image from surveillance video at the business where RCMP say the credit card was used. (Source: Colchester County District RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island