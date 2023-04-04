Nova Scotia RCMP say civilian member faces four counts of sexual assault

HALIFAX -

The commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP says a civilian member of the federal police force has been charged with sexual assault.

Assistant commissioner Dennis Daley says Kings District RCMP received a report on March 10 involving a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Daley says in a news release 46-year-old Shane Connors of Windsor Junction, N.S., was arrested three days later and released on conditions.

RCMP charged him on April 3 with four counts of sexual assault involving an alleged victim who police say met the accused during the course of his employment.

He says Connors, who worked in the RCMP's protective technical services section, was immediately suspended from duty and hasn't worked since the allegation was received.

Connors is to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 8.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be additional victims and are encouraging others to come forward to police. Some of the incidents for which Connors is accused occurred while he was on duty, Daley says.

Connors, Daley says in the news release, "will remain suspended as the code of conduct process continues and pending the outcome of the Criminal Code process."

"The RCMP takes all allegations of sexual violence very seriously, but when it involves an RCMP employee who is expected to conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets but exceeds the rightfully high expectations of Canadians, it's deeply disturbing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.