Nova Scotia RCMP say civilian member faces four counts of sexual assault

A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock) A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday: former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island