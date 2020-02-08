DIGBY, N.S. -- An all-terrain vehicle rider is dead following a crash near Digby, N.S. Friday night.

RCMP say they responded to the crash off the South Range Cross Road in North Range shortly before midnight.

They say two ATVs collided with a tree that had fallen onto the road in front of them.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second ATV was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Names have not been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.