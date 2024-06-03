Nova Scotia RCMP searching for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant

The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, from Kings County, is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order, according to a news release from RCMP Monday.

Gibson is described as six-foot-one and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

"Investigators have made several attempts to locate Gibson and are requesting assistance from the public," reads the news release.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

