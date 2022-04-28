Nova Scotia RCMP searching Sissiboo River for missing man

A search is ongoing for a man who entered a river in Weymouth Falls, N.S., but was not seen leaving it.

Around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, police say members of the RCMP Digby Detachment responded to a report that a man who had entered the Sissiboo River had failed to resurface.

Police have identified the man as 48-year-old Graham Cromwell of Weymouth Falls.

Members of local ground search and rescue teams, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre are also assisting in the search.

“While investigators continue to believe that Cromwell is in, or near the river, there is the possibility that he exited the river,” said the RCMP in a news release.

“With this in mind, RCMP is asking that anyone who has observed Graham Cromwell today or spoken with him to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.”

Anyone with information on Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.