HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public about a number of phone scams being reported in Barrington, N.S.

According to police, the calls come from 1-800 numbers, local numbers, or the RCMP toll-free number, which is 1-800-803-7267.

"The phone calls involve someone calling from a specific federal agency stating that actions will be taken if they do not speak with a representative," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Thursday. "When the individual is connected with someone, the representative asks for a Social Insurance Number (SIN)."

Police say the scammers are known to say there are issues with the individuals SIN or that they will be arrested if their personal information is not provided.

"Police are advising anyone who receives a call asking for their Social Insurance Number, or any personal or financial information, to request a name and a call-back number and verify the institution requesting the information," wrote the RCMP on Thursday.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in a phone scam is asked to contact their local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.