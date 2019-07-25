Featured
Nova Scotia records higher-than-expected budget surplus in 2018-19
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:56AM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says it registered a final surplus of $120 million in fiscal 2018-19.
Audited financial statements released today say the figure is $90.6 million higher than the original budget estimate.
Finance Minister Karen Casey says the government's fiscal management enabled it to address increased demands for health care and unexpected expenses -- such as assisting farmers hit by frost damage.
Expenses were up $11.3 million to $11.75 billion, mainly due to rising health costs and increased funding for remediation projects, including two abandoned mines.
At the end of the fiscal year, the province's net debt was $15.01 billion.